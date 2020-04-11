Tamayo, art and the pandemic

Without abandoning his usual dose of humour, Cuban artist Reynerio Tamayo has been posting on his Facebook wall these images alluding to the tragedy that is shaking the world today: the almost exponential spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. We want to share it with our readers, and promote a collective reflection using the tools that art and culture have.

Many have declared that the world will be different after coronavirus. That humanity has a painful warning call and that this is a vital moment to rethink the strategies – social, economic, and health – that have prevailed throughout the last decades. The truth is that the disease has not yet found barriers: there is a manifest and consummate danger to which we are all susceptible.

Considered one of the great comedians of Cuban art today, Reynerio Tamayo (Holguín, 1968) emerged on the Cuban art scene in the early nineties. Focusing on painting as his main medium, although he has also used poster design, sculpture, installation, among others, Tamayo has developed a practice where irony and sarcasm are privileged discursive strategies. Postmodern, daring and shrewd, Tamayo has known how to take the pulse of the main national and foreign events in his humorous tone of subversive and questioning nuance.

As [Cuban journalist] Rafael Grillo once said: images to laugh at while almost crying.

By Isabel M. Pérez Pérez

Original article in Spanish on Artcronica.com

Images have also been published by Juventud Rebelde and other Cuban media.