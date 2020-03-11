CineCuba London – free screenings March-September 2020

CineCuba – Documentaries and feature films from and about Cuba screened upstairs at The Calthorpe Arms, 252 Grays Inn Rd, London WC1X 8JR. Last Monday of the month. Free entry, donations welcome.

Monday 30 March, 7.30pm: Celebrating International Women’s Day. 3 short, empowering documentaries on Cuban women, followed by an illustrated talk by Professor Gill Hague about the Clandestinas, women who were part of the revolutionary struggle more than sixty years ago, fighting in secret cells in Havana at huge personal risk and cost. Gill will tell us about her encounter with some of these women and their stories.

Monday 27 April, 7.30pm: ‘Cuba and Chernobyl’ (2006) Documentary made for Cuban TV (subtitled by The Militant, 2015). The film recounts the nuclear disaster which took place on 26 April 1986 and Cuba’s humanitarian response to it. 25,000 victims have been treated in Cuba.

Monday 29 June, 7.30pm: ‘Viva’ (2016) Dir. Paddy Breathnach. The film centres on a young Cuban who dreams of being a drag artist. Not only does he have the other drag queens to contend with but his father, macho and alcoholic, demands he give up his calling. A splendid portrayal of father-son tensions; a challenging film, not for the fainthearted.

Monday 27 July, 7.30pm: ‘Cuba: Living Between Hurricanes’ (2019) Dir. Michael Chanan. The director, who will join us, describes the film as “about commodities, ecology, and prospects for sustainable development in Cuba, made in collaboration with a Cuban NGO. Intended as a contribution to debate about commodity history and climate change both in Cuba and globally”.

Monday 28 September, 7.30pm: ‘Herencia’ (Inheritance) (2019) Dir. Ana Hurtado. “Africa is not just an influence on Cuba, it is a presence in Cuba”. All the elements of African cultures and the extent to which the very fabric of the country owes its existence to those of African descent are examined in this sensitive documentary with a great soundtrack.

For more info contact organiser Cuba Solidarity Campaign – North London Email