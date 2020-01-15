Want to learn or improve your Cuban style dancing in 2020? List of classes here

Here are some of the many classes all over the country offering Cuban salsa or other Cuban dance classes. We have mentioned where they are taught by Cuban teachers. Of course there are many other dance teachers who are qualified and experienced and will give you an excellent grounding in Cuban dance. We can’t vouch for the quality of any of the classes. You just need to try it out and see if it suits you. This is not a definitive list, of course…let us know your recommendations and any that are not already listed. Contact office@cuba50.org
Get dancing and enjoy this fabulous part of Cuban culture!
Berkshire https://www.cuban-salsa.co.uk/
Birmingham https://www.havana-salsa.co.uk with Cuban teacher Rodolfo Roque Plus Coventry, Nuneaton, Derby, Nottingham, Leicester, Northampton.
Birmingham https://www.motioncity.co.uk/the-event includes annual weekender in August and club nights.
Birmingham https://www.dancexchange.org.uk/events/cuban-salsa-beginners/ Beginners Cuban salsa classes
Blackpool http://www.nochesdesalsa.co.uk/
Bournemouth http://www.salsaexplosion.co.uk/classes, party nights and weekenders with Cuban dance teacher Enrique Perez
Brighton http://www.cubanvibes.com classes with Carlton Thomas
Bristol http://www.thecubanbristol.co.uk/whats-on
Cambridge http://www.cambridgecubansalsa.co.uk/ includes AfroSalsa fest in February DJ Sacha
Cardiff https://havanapeoplesalsa.co.uk/ includes drop-in classes. Also in Newport
Derby http://www.dance-cubana.co.uk/ Structured 8 week courses – also in Nottingham and Leicester.
Devon http://misalsacubana.co.uk/ Cuban director Misael Cordero
Dorking, Surrey http://www.highfivesalsa.co.uk/lessons.html Diego and Noe from Spain
Edinburgh https://www.dancebase.co.uk Kath Bateman
Edinburgh http://albacubadance.co.uk/ classes and events around Scotland
Essex http://salsa-in-essex.co.uk/
Glasgow http://www.tumbao.co.uk/ with Cuban dance teacher Farah Portela
Glasgow http://www.origroup.co.uk/ with Cuban dance teachers Yainier Carbonell and Anett and others. Also in Edinburgh, Stirling.
Glasgow https://www.academiadesalsa.com
Leeds http://www.casacolombiana.co.uk/new-events/ with Cuban dance teacher Ulises Carillo
Leicester https://afrofusiondance.dancenearyou.co.uk/ with Cuban dance teacher Ariel Rios Robert. Also in Oxford, Leicestershire and Oxfordshire.
London https://www.facebook.com/AfroCubanDanceLondon/ 6 week courses with Cuban dancer Luanda Pau
London https://londoncubansalsa.online Dalston Osle Ordunez & Lisi Gutierrez
London https://www.cubanschool.co.uk/ Cuban Damarys Farres – learn authentic Cuban son, rumba, orishas and more
London http://www.cubaneando.com/ London Bridge Antonio & Esther
London https://havanalondres.co.uk/ central London with Dani and Nikola
London http://www.bomboproductions.com/afro-cuban-dance-classes/ Luanda Pau from Ballet Folklorico Nacional de Cuba
London http://www.studiokew.co.uk/classes-schedule/
London – South facebook DJ Rich All Things Cuban or http://www.Cubanhideaway.co.uk Cuban salsa with DJ Rich and guest Cuban teachers
London E1 https://www.facebook.com/livecubanmusic/ Cuban Sundays at Juju’s – weekly drop in afternoon/evening Cuban party with dance classes all levels different forms plus Cuban DJs.
London http://www.key2cuba.com/ classes, dance holidays in Cuba, weekenders with Kerry Ribchester and team
London E1 http://www.loco-london-salsa.co.uk/ 6 week courses all styles and levels of Cuban dance – no drop in classes but first class as trial available.
London SE1 https://www.morleycollege.ac.uk/courses/6300-cuban-rhythms-and-dance-1 Full courses with Cuban professional dancer Homero Gonzalez
London W1 http://www.salsa-fusion.com/ includes club nights The Cuban Room
London WC2 http://latincollectiveuk.com Villa Cubana – part of La Casa Latina at The Vault with Cuban and other teachers and DJs.
London – Sydenham – http://yamilesalsa.weebly.com/ Cuban salsa rueda with Yamile Herrera
London, Brighton http://www.cubanvibes.com/
Maidenhead http://www.dance2salsa.co.uk/beginners_classes.php
Maidenhead http://dance2infinity.co.uk/cuban-classes/
Manchester https://www.salsadecubamanchester.com/
Manchester http://www.salsa-manchester.co.uk/
Manchesterhttp://www.solarsalsa.org.uk/
Midlands https://www.havana-salsa.co.uk run by Rodolfo Roque
Newcastle https://www.dancecity.co.uk Classes also in Sunderland
Newcastle http://holacuba.co.uk/classes-fees/ 4 week courses with Cuban dancer Yersin Rivas
Norfolk https://www.afrocubansalsafiesta.com Cuban dance weekenders Norfolk, Scotland, Blackpool Afro Cuban Pati team 20-23 March 2020 next weekender.
Nottingham https://facebook.com/GuarachandoYemayaAfro-CubanSalsaEvents&Parties Dance classes, Afro-Cuban percussion classes including masterclasses with Cuban teachers, performances and holidays.
Nottingham http://www.todo-latino.co.uk/ Amanda Hawley
Nottinghamhttp://www.salsache.uk/
Oxford http://www.cubanisimo.co.uk/
Plymouth http://misalsacubana.co.uk/ with Cuban dance teacher Misael Cordero
Reading http://www.afrodesiasalsa.co.uk/classes/beginners-salsa-class/ 8 week courses all levels.
Salisbury http://www.keendance.co.uk/classes/wednesday-night-cuban-salsa
Sheffield https://en-gb.facebook.com/Cuban-salsa-Wiith-Macu-210622666016272/ with Macu, Cuban teacher Idalmis Hernandez
Sheffield https://www.salsabeatltd.com/ Also in Chesterfield
Warrington & Wigan http://www.salsafeeltheheat.com Weekly classes and several Fiestas with guest dancers plus weekenders. Coming up: Weekender 4-5 July 2020
Winchester http://www.salsaysol.co.uk/salsa-classes/
Winchesterhttps://www.dancingwinchester.co.uk/1554-2/ Susan Hacking