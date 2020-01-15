Want to learn or improve your Cuban style dancing in 2020? List of classes here

Here are some of the many classes all over the country offering Cuban salsa or other Cuban dance classes. We have mentioned where they are taught by Cuban teachers. Of course there are many other dance teachers who are qualified and experienced and will give you an excellent grounding in Cuban dance. We can’t vouch for the quality of any of the classes. You just need to try it out and see if it suits you. This is not a definitive list, of course…let us know your recommendations and any that are not already listed. Contact office@cuba50.org

Get dancing and enjoy this fabulous part of Cuban culture!

Berkshire https://www.cuban-salsa.co.uk/

Birmingham https://www.havana-salsa.co.uk with Cuban teacher Rodolfo Roque Plus Coventry, Nuneaton, Derby, Nottingham, Leicester, Northampton.

Birmingham https://www.motioncity.co.uk/the-event includes annual weekender in August and club nights.

Birmingham https://www.dancexchange.org.uk/events/cuban-salsa-beginners/ Beginners Cuban salsa classes

Blackpool http://www.nochesdesalsa.co.uk/

Bournemouth http://www.salsaexplosion.co.uk/classes, party nights and weekenders with Cuban dance teacher Enrique Perez

Brighton http://www.cubanvibes.com classes with Carlton Thomas

Bristol http://www.thecubanbristol.co.uk/whats-on

Cambridge http://www.cambridgecubansalsa.co.uk/ includes AfroSalsa fest in February DJ Sacha

Cardiff https://havanapeoplesalsa.co.uk/ includes drop-in classes. Also in Newport

Derby http://www.dance-cubana.co.uk/ Structured 8 week courses – also in Nottingham and Leicester.

Devon http://misalsacubana.co.uk/ Cuban director Misael Cordero

Dorking, Surrey http://www.highfivesalsa.co.uk/lessons.html Diego and Noe from Spain

Edinburgh https://www.dancebase.co.uk Kath Bateman

Edinburgh http://albacubadance.co.uk/ classes and events around Scotland

Essex http://salsa-in-essex.co.uk/

Glasgow http://www.tumbao.co.uk/ with Cuban dance teacher Farah Portela

Glasgow http://www.origroup.co.uk/ with Cuban dance teachers Yainier Carbonell and Anett and others. Also in Edinburgh, Stirling.

Glasgow https://www.academiadesalsa.com

Leeds http://www.casacolombiana.co.uk/new-events/ with Cuban dance teacher Ulises Carillo

Leicester https://afrofusiondance.dancenearyou.co.uk/ with Cuban dance teacher Ariel Rios Robert. Also in Oxford, Leicestershire and Oxfordshire.

London https://www.facebook.com/AfroCubanDanceLondon/ 6 week courses with Cuban dancer Luanda Pau

London https://londoncubansalsa.online Dalston Osle Ordunez & Lisi Gutierrez

London https://www.cubanschool.co.uk/ Cuban Damarys Farres – learn authentic Cuban son, rumba, orishas and more

London http://www.cubaneando.com/ London Bridge Antonio & Esther

London https://havanalondres.co.uk/ central London with Dani and Nikola

London http://www.bomboproductions.com/afro-cuban-dance-classes/ Luanda Pau from Ballet Folklorico Nacional de Cuba

London http://www.studiokew.co.uk/classes-schedule/

London – South facebook DJ Rich All Things Cuban or http://www.Cubanhideaway.co.uk Cuban salsa with DJ Rich and guest Cuban teachers

London E1 https://www.facebook.com/livecubanmusic/ Cuban Sundays at Juju’s – weekly drop in afternoon/evening Cuban party with dance classes all levels different forms plus Cuban DJs.

London http://www.key2cuba.com/ classes, dance holidays in Cuba, weekenders with Kerry Ribchester and team

London E1 http://www.loco-london-salsa.co.uk/ 6 week courses all styles and levels of Cuban dance – no drop in classes but first class as trial available.

London SE1 https://www.morleycollege.ac.uk/courses/6300-cuban-rhythms-and-dance-1 Full courses with Cuban professional dancer Homero Gonzalez

London W1 http://www.salsa-fusion.com/ includes club nights The Cuban Room

London WC2 http://latincollectiveuk.com Villa Cubana – part of La Casa Latina at The Vault with Cuban and other teachers and DJs.

London – Sydenham – http://yamilesalsa.weebly.com/ Cuban salsa rueda with Yamile Herrera

London, Brighton http://www.cubanvibes.com/

Maidenhead http://www.dance2salsa.co.uk/beginners_classes.php

Maidenhead http://dance2infinity.co.uk/cuban-classes/

Manchester https://www.salsadecubamanchester.com/

Manchester http://www.salsa-manchester.co.uk/

Manchesterhttp://www.solarsalsa.org.uk/

Midlands https://www.havana-salsa.co.uk run by Rodolfo Roque

Newcastle https://www.dancecity.co.uk Classes also in Sunderland

Newcastle http://holacuba.co.uk/classes-fees/ 4 week courses with Cuban dancer Yersin Rivas

Norfolk https://www.afrocubansalsafiesta.com Cuban dance weekenders Norfolk, Scotland, Blackpool Afro Cuban Pati team 20-23 March 2020 next weekender.

Nottingham https://facebook.com/GuarachandoYemayaAfro-CubanSalsaEvents&Parties Dance classes, Afro-Cuban percussion classes including masterclasses with Cuban teachers, performances and holidays.

Nottingham http://www.todo-latino.co.uk/ Amanda Hawley

Nottinghamhttp://www.salsache.uk/

Oxford http://www.cubanisimo.co.uk/

Plymouth http://misalsacubana.co.uk/ with Cuban dance teacher Misael Cordero

Reading http://www.afrodesiasalsa.co.uk/classes/beginners-salsa-class/ 8 week courses all levels.

Salisbury http://www.keendance.co.uk/classes/wednesday-night-cuban-salsa

Sheffield https://en-gb.facebook.com/Cuban-salsa-Wiith-Macu-210622666016272/ with Macu, Cuban teacher Idalmis Hernandez

Sheffield https://www.salsabeatltd.com/ Also in Chesterfield

Warrington & Wigan http://www.salsafeeltheheat.com Weekly classes and several Fiestas with guest dancers plus weekenders. Coming up: Weekender 4-5 July 2020

Winchester http://www.salsaysol.co.uk/salsa-classes/

Winchesterhttps://www.dancingwinchester.co.uk/1554-2/ Susan Hacking