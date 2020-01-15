Want to learn songs of the Cuban orishas?

The London Lucumi Choir is open for new members in January 2020.

We are a high quality performance and recording group who sing songs to Orisha and other Afro-Cuban genres accompanied by Bata Drums. We have just released our fourth Album. Planning on touring in Cuba end of May. We rehearse twice a month in North London. Get in contact if you are interested in joining us. admin@londonlucumichoir.me

Thank you, Daniela, Musical Director.

“Singing so good for the Soul.” Check out the website:www.londonlucumichoir.com