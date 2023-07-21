Cuba prepares to set a Guinness World Record in 2024 for dancing rueda de casino

‘Retaking the Son’ project for mega Rueda de Casino Cuba – photo Tony Hernandez Mena/CubaDebate

The international cultural project “Retaking the Son”, carried out the second preparatory test in July with a view to setting a new Guinness World Record of the largest Rueda de Casino (Cuban salsa wheel) ever in 2024.

Led by the so-called Cuban Ambassador of Son, Luis Llamo, who told the press he was happy with how people in the 168 towns around the country had responded to his call.

The initiative had the participation of almost 1000 dancers and about 250 university students, who showed the world their talent.

The idea is to carry out a number of practice runs between now and May 2024 to prepare for the attempt scheduled for May 7 and 8, 2024, on the occasion of the national Day of the Son in Cuba, Llamos said.

Also in this attempt we will include clapping the Clave with the hands for five minutes, said the manager.

The head of recreation at the National Institute of Sports (INDER) Erick Gutiérrez, together with the vice president of INDER Raúl Fornes, praised the presence of so many fans of rueda de casino, which has never stopped being practiced as a dance and also serves as physical exercise.

The project also includes the participation of practitioners of rueda de casino (Cuban ‘salsa’ wheel) dance schools, from France, China, Italy and the United States, who showed their solidarity with the Cuban dancers.

The success this July has raised expectations of achieving such an ambitious aim, to beat the record set in 2022 in Venezuela, where 1,500 dancers took part.

Between now and May, there will be time to get ready.

Adapted from original report by Cubadebate in Spanish

Rueda de Casino is a specific type of multiple partner dance performed as a wheel, born from the couple Cuban dance known as Casino, which developed from the Son, and may be referred to as ‘Cuban salsa’ outside Cuba.

Watch Havana in action

And learn just how it is done…