Cork Street Carnival: An Afro-Cuban Street Party, Saturday 5 August 2023, London

Running 12.30pm–6pm Cork Street Carnival promises a packed programme of music, food and entertainment. The music programming – under the expert direction of Cuban music promoter Ruben Cordero who has worked with the Buena Vista Social Club and Irakere – focuses on the West African and Latin-American diasporas. Highlights include Santería and Yoruba spiritual traditions from the London Lucumi Choir, the Dave Pattman Afro-Cuban trio featuring Randy Lester, and an open jam session with renowned Afro-Cuban musicians Hammadi Valdes (who has worked extensively with Carlos Acosta), Rey Crespo and Eikel Venegas, and Bangladeshi-British pianist Kishon Khan. There will also be dance workshops led by Damarys Farres from the Cuban School of Arts. There will be street-food stalls offering Cuban delicacies to sustain you through the day.

Everyone is welcome. Free entry.

12:30–6pm on Saturday, 5 August 2023

9 Cork St, London, W1S 3LL

Details here