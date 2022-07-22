Competition: Win tickets to see Maykel Blanco y su Salsa Mayor, London – 27 August 2022

We have a pair of hot tickets to win to see Maykel Blanco y su Salsa Mayor, courtesy of promotors ComoNo!

To enter the draw just send an email to office@cuba50.org with subject ‘MAYKEL BLANCO comp‘ with your full name and phone number. We will not pass on your contact details to anyone else. We will contact the winner soon after the draw.

Deadline Midday Friday 19 August 2022.

Can’t wait to win the competition? Buy your tickets now



Maykel Blanco y su Salsa Mayor

Electric Brixton, London SW2 1RJ

Saturday 27 August 2022

A special six hour, Bank Holiday Saturday Cuban Salsa Extravaganza!!! Maykel Blanco and his Salsa Mayor spun their way into the Havana music scene fifteen years ago and remain the most popular live band in Cuba. Maykel combines catchy lyrics with irresistible dancefloor-ready arrangements to make his songs favourites among DJs and dancers. With DJs Javier La Rosa & Dr Jim and an all levels Cuban dance class from Osbanis & Anneta.

More info