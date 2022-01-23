Ahmed Dickinson Cardenas & Eduardo Martín ‘The Bridge’, UK tour 8 April – 21 May 2022

Today 28 January is the anniversary of the birth of Cuba's national hero Jose Martí. For his role in the independence movement and for his anti-imperialist and anti-racist writing including essays, poetry and children's stories, Martí became one of the most important figures in the Cuban historical pantheon. His legacy and spirit is celebrated in Cuba every 28 January.

Cuba's annual international jazz festival JAZZ PLAZA closes tonight after 6 intense days and nights but it has been partly in person (with concerts outdoors) and online with presentations you can still catch many amazing concerts and descargo jam sessions online of all generations via youtube.

"A transcendental revolution in education and culture" is how Cuba's minister for education describes the nationwide Literacy campaign of 60 years ago.

Catch this great feature film Yuli The Carlos Acosta Story on BBC2 UK TV this Saturday 15 January 10pm and then on iPlayer for 4 weeks.

Cuban contemporary dance fans!