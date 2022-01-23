Ahmed Dickinson Cardenas & Eduardo Martín ‘The Bridge’, UK tour 8 April – 21 May 2022

Ahmed pairs up with his former mentor, grammy-nominated Eduardo, both amazing Cuban acoustic guitarists to perform their own mix of jazz, flamenco, pop, Afro and traditional Cuban pieces.
Full details at Ahmeddickinson.com
Check individual venue for latest update, times, tickets.
FRIDAY 8 APRIL OTLEY COURTHOUSE, WEST YORKSHIRE, Otley Courthouse, Courthouse St, Otley LS21 3AN
THURSDAY 14 APRIL GARDYNE THEATRE, DUNDEE, Campus, Gardyne, Gardyne Rd, Broughty Ferry, Dundee DD5 1NY
SATURDAY 16 APRILTHE ACORN THEATRE, PENZANCE, Parade Street Penzance Cornwall TR18 4BU Book tickets
THURSDAY 21 APRIL THE NORDEN FARM CENTRE FOR THE ARTS, MAIDENHEAD Altwood Rd, Maidenhead SL6 4PF Book tickets
FRIDAY 22 APRIL THE GEORGIAN THEATRE ROYAL, NORTH YORKSHIRE, Victoria Rd, Richmond DL10 4DW
WEDNESDAY 27 APRIL WATERSIDE THEATRE, DERRY, N. IRELAND Glendermott Rd, Derry, Londonderry BT47 6BG
THURSDAY 28 APRIL STRULE ARTS CENTRE, OMAGH, N. IRELAND Townhall Square, Omagh BT78 1BL
FRIDAY 29 APRIL EDEN COURT, INVERNESS, SCOTLAND Bishops Rd, Inverness IV3 5SA Book tickets
SATURDAY 2 MAY ST CATHERINE’S VENTNOR, ISLE OF WIGHT, 11 Church St, Ventnor PO38 1SW
THURSDAY 12 MAY THE COURTYARD, HEREFORD, Edgar St, Hereford HR4 9JR
SATURDAY 14 MAY BLACKHEATH HALLS, 23 Lee Rd, Blackheath, London SE3 9RQ Book tickets
SUNDAY 15 MAY HELMSLEY ARTS CENTRE, YORK, No.1, Meeting House Court, Helmsley, York YO62 5DW
FRIDAY 20 MAY HINDHEAD MUSIC CENTRE, Hindhead Rd, Hindhead GU26 6BA
