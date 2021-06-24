Curated by Carlos – Triple Bill – 4-6 November 2021, London

Curated by Carlos – Triple Bill: Birmingham Royal Ballet – City of a Thousand Trades

Birmingham Royal Ballet presents a tantalising triple bill, including two recently premiered works and the UK premiere of a new pas de deux created especially for Carlos Acosta and Alessandra Ferri.

City of a Thousand Trades is a love letter to Birmingham, commissioned by Acosta to celebrate the city’s richly diverse heritage and melting pot of cultures. The ballet is brought to stage by Havana-born choreographer Miguel Altunaga, and dramaturg and co-Director Madeleine Kludje from Birmingham Repertory Theatre, with music by Mathias Coppens, inspired by the city’s soundscape.

Brazilian / British choreographer Daniela Cardim’s Imminent has been created with a team of international talent, including renowned composer Paul Englishby. As rainforests burn and consumption rises, as populism surges and democracy is tested, and as our health and harmony is exposed as fragile and unsustainable, everything seems out of balance – a tipping-point is approaching.

Chacona is a thrilling, physical piece set to exhilarating music by J.S. Bach, played on stage by violin, guitar and piano. Created by Spanish choreographer Goyo Montero (Nuremberg Ballet / Acosta Danza) as a special additional pas de deux for Carlos Acosta and guest artist Alessandra Ferri.

Live music performed by Birmingham Royal Ballet’s acclaimed orchestra, the Royal Ballet Sinfonia.

4-6 November 2021 – London – Sadlers Wells – tickets on general sale from 6 July 2021 – details here

Watch a clip of the piece ‘City of a Thousand Trades’ here