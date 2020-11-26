Huberal Herrera Lescano and Edesio Alejandro jointly win the Cuban National Music Prize 2020

Huberal Herrera Lescano and Edesio Alejandro Rodriguez jointly win 2020 Cuban National Music Award

This week the jury of the 2020 National Music Award, made up of Digna Guerra, Frank Fernández, Jesús Gómez Cairo, Beatriz Márquez, Alfredo Muñoz, Adalberto Álvarez and Pancho Amat, decided two awards for this year:

Huberal Herrera Lescano, Pianist, born on May 28, 1929, scholar of the work of the composer pianist Ernesto Lecuona, recognized as one of his most diligent researchers and gifted interpreter, from whom he rescued old recordings for posterity, as a result of which three CDs Recorded in Spain by the General Society of Authors and Editors SGAE.

Edesio Alejandro Rodríguez Salva, Guitarist and arranger, born on March 28, 1958. Composer who has directed and orchestrated the music of more than 40 plays for theatrical groups in the country, has ventured into musical styles and forms ranging from classical to contemporary, electronic to rumba.

The Cuban Institute of Music and the Ministry of Culture congratulate both musicians.

See the original article in Spanish by CubaDebate here

Listen to Huberal play Andar by Lecuona and, below, Edesio’s ‘Blen blen’ and other top tracks