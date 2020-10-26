Havana Glasgow Film Festival ONLINE 10-15 November 2020 with pre-fest events from 28 October

Havana Glasgow Film Festival (10 – 15 Nov 2020) goes online this year and presents a packed programme of Cuban film, discussion, food and dance events around their theme – Extraordinary Cuba!

Most of the film programme will be available to watch anytime during the Festival, although audiences get their best experience watching together as many events have discussions, Q&As or in­terviews with the filmmakers and guests before or after the films. These events are marked Watch Live.

WED 28 OCTOBER – PRE-FESTIVAL SCREENINGS

Watch Live: Day of the Flowers + Q&A writer Eirene Houston director John Roberts and producer Jonathan Rae

John Roberts / 2013 / UK / Comedy, Drama, Romance / 15 / 99min / Two Scottish sisters steal their father’s ashes from their stepmother and head to Cuba to find a final resting place for the remains.

Watch Live: De Vuelta Al Barrio / Back to the Neighbourhood + Q&A Alejandro Valera

Alejandro Valera Losa / 2019 / Documentary / 16+ / 1hr20min / Acclaimed Cuban salsa band El Niño y La Verdad return to their roots in the barrios of Havana to find inspiration for their latest album.

TUE 10 NOVEMBER

Watch Live: Welcome to HGFF20 with Co-Directors Eirene Houston and Hugo Rivalta

A live conversation between Eirene Houston in Glasgow and Hugo Ri­valta in Havana, discussing their highlights of HGFF20 and answering your questions.

Watch Live: Cuba: Living Between Hurricanes + Q&A Michael Chanan, Jean Stubbs

Michael Chanan / 2019 / Documentary / N/C / 1hr10min / An exploration of the effects of the elements and climate change on a fishing community in Cuba

WED 11 NOVEMBER

Nosotros La Música / We, the Music

Rogelio Paris / 1964 / Poland / Documentary / N/C / 1hr6min / A rare panorama of Cuban music and dance from the 1960s, capturing the mood and vitality of Havana during its golden period.

THU 12 NOVEMBER

Inocencia / Innocence

Alejandro Gil / Cuba / 2018 / Drama / 18 / 2hr1min / Award-winning fiction film inspired by the true life tragic event that oc­curred in Havana, 1871, when eight Cuban medical students were un­justly executed by the Spanish colonial authorities.

Watch Live: Ghost Town to Havana, Introduced by Cinematographer Roberto Chile + Q&A Eugene Corr

Eugene Corr, Roberto Chile / 2015 / Documentary / N/C / 1hr26min / A heartbreaking and funny story of mentorship, baseball and everyday heroism in tough circumstances in Oakland and Havana.

El Viaje Extraordinario de Celeste Garcia / The Extraordinary Journey of Celeste Garcia + Q&A with Maria Isabel Diaz

Arturo Infante / 2019 / Comedy, Sci-Fi / 12 / 1hr32min / Celeste García is looking for a life change. When a group of aliens land in Cuba offering earthlings a chance to visit their planet, Celeste signs up for the journey.

FRI 13 NOVEMBER

The Man Behind the Myth, Intimate Portrait of Fidel Castro (TBC)

Jean Pelletier / 2015 / Canada / Documentary / 55min / Fidel Castro is one of the most famous and controversial figures of the 20th century. But who is the man behind the iconic images?

La Pelicula de Ana /Ana’s Film + Interview with writer Eddie Del Llano

Daniel Diaz Torres / 2012 / Drama / 18 / 1hr40min / The story of Ana, an actress who dares to participate in a pseudo-doc­umentary about prostitution to solve her economic problems.

Watch Live: Nicolás Guillén Landrián – Memory in Progress + Panel Discussion

Focus on experimental Afro-Cuban filmmaker Nicolás Guillén Landrián in collaboration with Edinburgh University and Africa in Motion

SAT 14 NOVEMBER

Elpidio Valdes

Juan Padrón / 1979 / Cuba / Animation / 1hr10min / An animation featuring the popular cartoon figure Elpidio Valdes – a mambí colonel fighting for the liberation of his Cuban homeland from Spanish colonialism in 1895.

Watch Live: La Pared de las palabras / The Wall of Words + Discussion

Fernando Perez / Cuba / 2014 / Drama / 15 / 1hr37min / A stark but honest tale about the importance of communication and what it means to be family

Watch Live: Vampires in Havana / Vampiros en La Habana Q+A Ian Padrón, son of Juan Padrón, with Raquel Ribiero

Juan Padrón / Cuba / 1985 / Animation, Comedy, Horror / 1hr20min / A vampire family from Cuba is preparing for a showdown between USA and Eastern European vampires. But they need a type of vaccination where they can live in daylight, so call upon Count Dracula’s son to help them. + An opportunity to find out more about this famous animator, from his son.

Watch Live: Cuban Legends Double Bill + Q&A with Directors

Eliades Ochoa: From Cuba to the World

Cynthia Biestek, Ruben Gomez / 2019 / UK / Documentary /1h40min / A poor country musician playing on the streets of Eastern Cuba finds success as an original member of the famous Buena Vista Social Club

Silvio Rodríguez: Mi Primera Tarea / My First Calling

Catherine Murphy / 2020 / US/Cuba /Documentary / 25 mins / Unravelling the unknown story of poet-musician Silvio Rodriguez.

Plus more documentaries, talks, Cuban dance classes, Cuban cocktail demonstrations.

Festival Passes give access to the whole Festival and cost £15 full price / £7.50 concessions

Passes are on sale at www.hgfilmfest.com

You need to register with their platform, Muvi, in order to view the films.

Download the programme from the festival website here