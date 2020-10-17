Ten of our favourite new tracks in 2020 from the Cuban Egrem label – watch and listen now

From Cuban record label Egrem’s most popular tracks online this year – salsa timba, jazz, danzon, mambo and more

‘Popurrí de Son 14’ Artists: Alexander Abreu, Mayito Rivera and Alain Pérez, from the album: A romper el coco

A tribute by 3 of the best salsa/timba vocalists at present – to the super popular Cuban son/salsa group formed in the 1970s Son 14.

‘El Padrino’ by El Niño y la Verdad From album: “El Niño y la verdad presenta Voces de Hoy” One of Cuba’s top salsa/timba groups.

‘Tumbao’ by Orquesta Failde From album: Failde con Tumbao

Formed in 2012 by descendant of Miguel Failde, the Cuban singer attributed with developing the danzon 100 years before. Orquesta Failde play danzon, cha cha cha, boleros and more and hav been nominated for a 2020 Latin Grammy for this album.

‘Ay Amor’ by Luna Manzanares

Singer songwriter Luna sings to the untrustworthy man she has forgotten already…

‘Soy Guajiro’ by Olga Cerpa and the Jazz Band of the Conservatorio Amadeo Roldán, Cuba

A traditional Benny More song performed by students of Cuba’s most prestigious music conservatoire while in pandemic isolation at home, brought together with singer Olga.

‘Un canto a la Sonrisa: M con A, N con I (Maní, Maní)’ by Haila

The Santiagueran with a big salsa voice, Haila, presents a fun song inspired by the peanut vendor call “Mani!” to make you smile…

‘La Habana Sí’ Formell y los Van Van

The remake of classic Los Van Van hit by the new lineup led by the late leader’s son Samuel Formell

‘El Viaje’ by Zule Guerra

A fun journey with Zule and her Nu Jazz, with a wide range of styles using Afro-Cuban song, Latin jazz and the obvious influences of Cuban music.



‘Depende de tí’ by Arnaldo Rodríguez y Talismán from the album Razones para un sueño

A great song produced early in the pandemic dedicated to the Cuban health workers and calling for everyone to play their part together – it depends on you…

‘Mambo Nro 0’ by Toques del Río from album Pa´ que te sosiegues

A hi energy mambo released in February with a fabulous female superhero style video by Joseph Ros.