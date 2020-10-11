National Award honours cultural work in Cuban communities

Cabildo Kunalumbo San Francisco de Asís’ in Villa Clara province to receive National Community Culture Award 2020

To recognize the projects and initiatives that promote artistic development and the rescue of Cuban traditions, the Council of Casas de Cultura [community arts centres] on the island on 9 October announced the National Award for Community Culture.

After analyzing more than 40 nominations, the jury, chaired by Carlos Alberto Cremata, director of the children’s theatre company La Colmenita, and made up of specialists Yamile Deriche, Bárbara Balbuena, Lillitsy Hernández and Jesús Ismael Íínsula, gave the honour in the individual category to the poet Alberto Vega Falcón.

Falcon, also an improviser and promotor from the province of Cienfuegos, stands out for his work in promoting rural culture for more than 52 years, his literary publications and contributions to the decima, and the redondilla, forms of narration and the training of new generations of fans of this genre [of story telling in highly structured musical verse form].

Likewise, the ‘Cabildo Kunalumbo San Francisco de Asís’ in Villa Clara province stood out in the group section, which for more than two centuries has preserved and transmitted the historical-social and cultural legacy in its community, as well as the ethical and aesthetic values ​​of spiritual, religious, political, artistic and civic life.

The ‘Cascabelito Children’s Choir’ deserved the award as a project for its two decades of sociocultural work with children and adolescents through different artistic activities, as well as for their work performing on stages in Cuba and abroad.

Another project given the Award was the project ‘Con la luz de los colores/With the light of colours’, which promotes the environmental and sociocultural transformation of the community, in the province of Cienfuegos.

The National Award for Community Culture, which is awarded annually on National Culture Day (20 October), has been awarded on the island since 1999 by the Ministry of Culture and the National Council of Houses of Culture.

Link to original report by Prensa Latina in Spanish