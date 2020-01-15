Carlos Acosta begins his new role as director of Birmingham Royal Ballet

In January 2020 Carlos began his first day at work as director of Birmingham Royal Ballet in the UK introducing himself to the press with photographs next to the famous bronze bull in the heart of Birmingham. Following this he met young students taking part in Birmingham Royal Ballet’s Dance Track programme.

Speaking of his appointment Carlos said: “It is a tremendous honour and privilege to have been appointed to lead Birmingham Royal Ballet. I am a great admirer of its heritage and of what Sir David Bintley has done to establish it as one of the country’s leading classical ballet companies, following on from the wonderful foundations laid down by Sir Peter Wright. My ambition is to build on its classical traditions, to expand its repertoire and to reach out to new and more diverse audiences. I want to define what it is to be a world leading classical ballet company in the 21st century.”

Born in Havana, the youngest of 11 children in an impoverished family, Acosta went on to train at the National Ballet School of Cuba, winning the prestigious Prix de Lausanne at the age of 16, before enjoying a celebrated 30-year career in dance with many of the world’s leading ballet companies. He was a Principal with the Royal Ballet for 17 years and danced all the major classical, and many contemporary roles. He is considered by many to be the greatest male dancer of his generation and, indeed, one of the greatest dancers of all time.

