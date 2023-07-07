Acosta Danza: Carlos Acosta’s Carmen, 2-6 July 2024, London

Carlos Acosta’s Carmen © Cristina Lanandez

A passionate, classic tale of Carmen, reimagined by Carlos Acosta and his Cuban dance company with his irresistible Cuban flair.

Don José falls in love with Carmen and sacrifices everything to be with her. When Carmen becomes infatuated with the toreador Escamillo she loses interest in Don José, whose love quickly turns to violent jealousy.

Carlos Acosta now presents and features in his own adaptation of Georges Bizet and Prosper Mérimée’s story. In his new version, the story’s universal and timeless themes are laid bare in a sparse and powerful setting.

Venue: Sadlers Wells Theatre, Rosebery Avenue, London, EC1R 4TN

