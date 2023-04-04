Ahmed Dickinson & Eduardo Martín ‘The Bridge’ UK tour April-May 2023

Ahmed Dickinson and Eduardo Martin photo credit Alejandro Tamagno

Tour of UK-based Cuban guitarist Ahmed Dickinson with Grammy nominee Cuban guitarist and composer Eduardo Martín.

SATURDAY 15 APRIL – THE SEAMUS ENNIS ARTS CENTRE, DUBLIN, IRELAND

SUNDAY 16 APRIL – PORTICO OF ARDS, NORTHERN IRELAND

SUNDAY 23 APRIL – PEGGY’S SKYLIGHT, NOTTINGHAM

WEDNESDAY 26 APRIL – UNIVERSITY OF GLASGOW

THURSDAY 27 APRIL – CITY OF EDINBURGH MUSIC SCHOOL

FRIDAY 28 APRIL – AN TOBAR AND MULL THEATRE, SCOTLAND

FRIDAY 6 MAY – UPFRONT GALLERY, CUMBRIA

THURSDAY 25 MAY – WORLD HEARTBEAT, NINE ELMS, LONDON

Ahmed Dickinson is one of the finest performers of the Cuban Guitar Movement. He is a sophisticated virtuoso on his instrument and an ambassador of Cuban culture. Since graduating from both the Royal College and Guildhall School of Music and Drama he has performed in prestigious venues such as The Royal Albert Hall, toured extensively around Europe, presented innumerable UK premieres, and released several critically acclaimed recordings. His latest CD Ilusión y Verdad is out now on Parma Recording (USA).

Eduardo Martín (Havana 1956) is an internationally recognized guitarist and composer. He is one of the most sought-after composers of contemporary guitar; and his works are performed and recorded on five continents, reaching ever-higher levels of diffusion.

For many years, he has been a professor at the University of the Arts (ISA) in Cuba. Internationally, he has taught at Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London; the University of San Antonio in Texas, USA; the Shepherd University in Shepherdstown, West Virginia, USA; the Conservatory of Vic in Catalonia, Spain; the Manuel de Falla Conservatory in Buenos Aires, Argentina; the Institute of Fine Arts in Cali, Colombia; the Autonomous University of Honduras, UNAH; the Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) in Mexico; both the University of Costa Rica (UCR) and the National University of Costa Rica (UNA); the National Conservatory in Mexico; and the Superior Conservatory of Music of Navarra in Pamplona, Spain, among others.

His music catalogue includes a large number of works for solo guitar, voice and guitar, as well as instrumental duos, trios, quartets, chamber ensembles and symphony orchestra. He has also written soundtracks for theatre and film.

In his frequent international tours, he performs recitals, master classes, seminars and workshops, to great acclaim by both specialists and general audiences.