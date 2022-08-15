Acosta Danza:Spectrum – 23-30 January 2023, London

Carlos Acosta’s acclaimed dance company returns with an eclectic programme of six new and existing works. The works are a showcase for Acosta Danza’s virtuosity and command of a wide range of dance styles, encompassing classical, contemporary and Cuban influences. Witness the talent of this remarkable dance company close-up, in the intimate setting of the Linbury Theatre. Be enchanted by Carlos Acosta and Yaday Ponce’s reimagination of the ballet classic, The Dying Swan, performed alongside Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui’s ode to Sergei Diaghilev and a new commission by breakthrough choreographer Micaela Taylor, among other works.
The programme will include:
Portal
Choreography Juanjo Arques
Faun
Choreography Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui
Performance
Choreography Micaela Taylor
Nosotros
Choreography Beatriz Garcia and Raul Reinoso
Alrededor No Hay Nada
Choreography Goyo Montero
At Royal Opera House, Bow Street, London, WC2E 9DD
Tickets on general sale from 26 October 2022, and to ROH friends from September.
