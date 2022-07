Happy International Workers Day 1 May! Here are some great Cuban graphic posters from the 1970s produced to mark the day, courtesy of Jose Marti national library archive in Havana.

A great loss for Cuban culture today with the news Jose Luis Cortes, well-loved Cuban musician and music innovator, leader of 90s dance music group NG Ia Banda and architect of timba, has passed away at the age of 70 in Havana. RIP El Tosco

UK tour 8 April - 21 May - Ahmed Dickinson Cardenas pairs up with his former mentor, grammy-nominated Eduardo Martin, both amazing Cuban acoustic guitarists to perform their own mix of jazz, flamenco, pop, Afro and traditional Cuban pieces.

Thursday 28 April London - UK Premiere of new feature film Mambo Man, set in Bayamo in rural eastern Cuba, with Cuban actors, the story follows the highs and lows of a local entrepreneur. Part moral tale, part musical showcase, you can’t resist the sumptuous cinematography and country music.

Catch a screening 19 April with Cuba Solidarity Brighton UK of 'Herencia’ (Inheritance) (2019) Director Ana Hurtado. A documentary by a Spanish filmmaker focusing on Cuba’s African heritage, with interviews with Cuban writers, artists, musicians and dancers.