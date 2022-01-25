Screening: Fidel Up Close, Tue 15 February 2022, 8pm, London/online

A special event presented by Sands Cinema Club in collaboration with North London Cuba Solidarity Campaign. The film will be introduced by one of the directors via a video link and the event will be followed by a Q&A.

The event is in person at Sands Films Cinema, 82 St Marychurch Street, London, SE16 4HZ

No entry fee but donations are very welcome. You can also watch the presentation online

All donations above presentation costs will go to support the Cuba Solidarity Campaign’s COVID 19 Medical Appeal for Cuba.

Fidel Up Close

2021, Cuba, directors Eduardo Flores Torres, Gabriel Beristain, Roberto Chile

Fidel Up Close delves into the lesser known facets of Fidel Castro’s personal and intimate life from the perspective of those closest to him, including his children, close family members, delegates and employees. The documentary spans Fidel’s early years, when he started a movement that led to the popular insurgency which defeated Cuban dictator Fulgencio Batista and features rare, never before publicly released footage, such as that of the yacht ‘Granma’ in 1956, which Fidel used to sail from Mexico to Cuba alongside Che Guevara, his brother Raul and 82 others, marking the start of the Cuban Revolution.

Watch the trailer for Fidel Up Close