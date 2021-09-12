Pasión de Buena Vista UK tour February 2022

All the way from Havana, Cuba’s award-winning international smash hit music and dance show Pasión de Buena Vista returns to theatres for 14-date tour UK in February 2022.

“Pasión de Buena Vista’s celebrated dance troupe El Grupo de Bailar will combine, once again, with The Buena Vista Band, a stunning twelve-piece ensemble of highly skilled Cuban musicians and singers renowned throughout Cuba and the Latin Music community. Together they will present their unique and exhilarating stage show, transporting audiences on a journey through the streets of the Cuba via an array of the island’s most iconic dances including the irresistible Salsa, Mambo, Cha-cha-cha, Danzón and Bolero.

Merging Cuba’s old traditions with the island’s new musical influences, the show will cast a spell over audiences, evoking the atmosphere of a breezy Havana club. This promises to be almost like a Cuban vacation than just a concert, which perhaps explains why Pasión de Buena Vista has performed to more than 800,000 people at over 800 shows across 35 European countries.

This feel-good show’s high production value adds further to the vibe, including stunning backdrops and over 150 suitably flamboyant tailor-made outfits befitting of the show’s celebration of Cuba’s cultural heritage and invigorating, life-affirming spirit.

Fronting the show is Musical Director and lead vocalist Pelayo Oxamendi. A music graduate of the University of Havana, Pelayo worked with the legends Compay Segundo, Ibrahim Ferrer, Omara Portuondo, Ruben Gonzalez and Pio Leyva from the iconic Buena Vista Social Club. Pio Leyva referred to Pelayo as one of the best singers in Cuba. Pelayo has since worked with many hugely successful international artists on recordings in Cuba.

Looking ahead to Pasión De Buena Vista’s UK tours, Pelayo said, ‘We are very happy to finally come back to the UK to celebrate the Cuban music and enjoyment of life with the amazing UK audiences! We are looking forward to seeing you all in 2022!'”

The 2022 UK tour dates for Pasión de Buena Vista are:

Thursday 3 February, Bath, The Forum

Friday 4 February, Peterborough, New Theatre

Saturday 5 February, Bexhill-on-Sea, De La Warr Pavilion

Sunday 6 February, Bournemouth, Pavilions

Monday 7 February, Kings Lynn, Corn Exchange

Tuesday 8 February, Basingstoke, The Anvil

Wednesday 9 February, Guildford, G Live

Thursday 10 February, Buxton, Opera House

Friday 11 February, Newcastle, Tyne Theatre

Saturday 12, Birmingham, Town Hall

Sunday 13 February, London, Sadler’s Wells

Monday 14 February, York, Barbican

Tuesday 15 February, Reading, Hexagon

Wednesday 16 February, Shrewsbury, Theatre Severn

For updates/changes see https://www.pasion-de-buena-vista.co.uk/