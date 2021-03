Happy birthday today to brilliant Cuban jazz pianist and composer Roberto Fonseca. If you haven't checked out his album 'Yesun' do so now! Looking forward to live concerts in the future. Check out a review of his album last year https://cuba50.org/2020/01/26/cd-review-roberto-fonseca-yesun-the-album-i-always-wanted-to-make/

The International Day of Remembrance for the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade is commemorated every March 25, to pay tribute to all victims of slavery.

Cuban actor Mario Balmaseda has won the Cuban National Film Prize 2021. He has been a star of many great Cuban films such as 'One way or another' and 'The man from el Maisinicu' as well as a Brechtian theatre actor and dedicated to taking theatre to the remotest parts of the island. #cubanfilm

To celebrate International Womens Day – meet ten Cuban women – actors, filmmakers, writers, musicians, dancers, directors – who have made waves in Cuban culture – but you may not have heard of.

On a day like today 20 February the wonderful Cuban singer Ibrahim Ferrer was born in 1927. He passed away 15 years ago but his memory lives on with so many great Cuban songs. He was a great singer of son but sang many boleros with buena vista social club. Which is your favourite Ibrahim Ferrer track?