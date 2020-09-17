Cuban minister criticizes US media campaign against Cuban artists, especially musician Alexander Abreu

Cuban musician Alexander Abreu

Cuba’s Minister for Culture, Alpidio Alonso, criticized US media campaign against Cuban artists including the musician Alexander Abreu, yesterday on 16 September.

“All my support and solidarity are with the great musician Alexander Abreu, victim of a dirty media campaign of manipulation and hatred against Cuban intellectuals and artists, conceived, directed and very well paid from the United States. Let the truth and love prevail,” the minister tweeted.

Abreu commented on his band’s Havana D’Primera Facebook group that he has received 1,000 SMS messages on his phone where he is called anything from ‘Gorilla’ to being accused of the worst offences that exist as if he were a war criminal.

“The only thing I want to say to all those who write with such hatred, is that I have a heart full of love and music”, the artist stated.

At the same time, the musician said he was grateful for the love he has received that counteracts negative energies.

“I have an open heart for all Cubans in the world. Anyone who knows me is aware that no matter how much those people try to offend me, the more my soul softens,” said the composer of ‘Me dicen Cuba’, a song that he dedicated to his people and which has become a hit inside and outside the country.

Disseminating the song seems to upset a sector within the United States that tends to express hatred towards Cuban artists and intellectuals and, thus, frequently resorts to lies and media manipulation.

In addition, manifestations of racism have been recently exacerbated within the United States with the rise in violent incidents of segregation.

Link to original report by Prensa Latina

Watch video of ‘Me Dicen Cuba’ by Alexander Abreu

Listen to the latest track by Havana d’Primera featuring Osain Monte ‘Raza’ https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Bn8jEwTCaD8