Skepta and Havana Club collaboration July 2020.

Havana Club has joined forces with the lyrical champion and top UK grime legend Skepta for an exclusive collaboration inspired by the brand’s Cuban roots and Skepta’s Nigerian and Yoruban heritage. Tottenham raised musician Skepta travelled to Havana in 2019 to explore the connections. The limited edition Havana Club 7 rum went on sale in July.

Watch the video here

Read more here