Special Cuba50 offer on tickets for Eliades Ochoa concert in London 26 February 2020

The legendary Cuban musician Eliades Ochoa is set to perform at London’s Barbican on 26 February 2020 and as Cuba50 followers you can get a special discount on your tickets – see below.

Eliades, the former Buena Vista Social Club kingpin is known as Mr Chan Chan in his hometown of Santiago de Cuba, from the song that Compay Segundo gave to him to make its first recording. His unique guitar and vocal style has made him a champion of string and percussion driven son, bolero and guaracha. Eliades has nurtured the legacy and repertoire of greats like Compay, Miguel Matamoros and Celia Cruz.

His extraordinary life story is the subject of a new film Eliades Ochoa – From Cuba to the World currently picking up awards on the festival circuit. Eliades played the first notes on his guitar at the age of six, and at twelve he walked around town singing what he had learned from the radio the rest is eternal Cuban music history.

Support comes from violinist Omar Puente mixing boundless classical technique with Caribbean heart and soul and fiery jazz-informed improvisation.

Book your tickets for this special concert now

SPECIAL LIMITED 30% DISCOUNT OFFER ON TICKETS FOR CUBA 50 FOLLOWERS

£35 seats available for £25.

SIMPLY USE THIS CODE 170719 ONLINE at barbican.org.uk OR 020 7638 8891

Don’t forget to subscribe to our monthly free newsletter here

and to follow us on facebook here