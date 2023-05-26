Sankara x Guevara 1-31 July 2023, digital art exhibition online

Explore the shared political values of the iconic Latin American revolutionary Che Guevara and his African counterpart Thomas Sankara.

​The exhibition, titled Sankara x Guevara coincides with the 70th anniversary of the 26th of July Movement, which marked the beginning of the Cuban Revolution, and the 40th anniversary of Sankara’s rise to power as the president of Burkina Faso. Sankara, who served as the President of Burkina Faso from 1983 to 1987, was a Marxist revolutionary and pan-Africanist who advocated for social justice, gender equality, and self-reliance. Guevara, an Argentine Marxist revolutionary and physician, played a key role in the Cuban Revolution and became a symbol of revolution and rebellion worldwide.

Two men with a shared vision of Socialist idealism, separated by three decades and an ocean between them. Learn how did two young dreamers overthrow a Government and implement meteoric changes in a quest for greater equality? What influence or risk did their moving speeches in front of UN delegates produce?

Sankara X Guevara will long be known as the formidable revolutionaries who died before their time. What is left of their legacy today in the countries – Cuba and Burkina Faso – they hoped to rebuild?



The exhibition showcases a variety of immersive, digital, and AI art, created by artists from

around the world. Each artwork explores the ideas, visions and actions of Sankara and

Guevara, with a particular focus on their impact on contemporary society.

The exhibition is free to access and will be available to view online from 1 – 31 July. Visitors to the exhibition will have the opportunity to interact with the artwork and explore the stories and legacies of Sankara and Guevara in a new and immersive way.

For more information and to view the exhibition 1-31 July 2023, please visit www.PastFutures.co.uk

Past Futures is a community organisation founded to promote African, Asian and Indigenous heritage, promoting social justice, equality and positive change through the arts. The organisation has previously hosted a range of successful exhibitions and events, exploring themes of activism, local heritage and climate change.