Eliades Ochoa: Vamos a Bailar un Son

Eliades Ochoa is well known worldwide as a Cuban singer and guitarist who has been recording and performing for over 40 years, including as part of the multi-million selling ‘Buena Vista Social Club’ album, released by World Circuit in 1997. This Special Edition reissue of Ochoa’s latest album ‘Vamos A Bailar Un Son’, was released 28 October to coincide with Eliades’ European tour. Originally released in 2020, the album features Eliades’ interpretations of songs by important Latin American composers like Ñico Saquito and Agustín Lara, as well as two compositions written by Eliades himself, one of which is the title track whose accompanying video has so far clocked over 2.6million views. The new Special Edition features 3 previously unheard bonus tracks, two of which are written by Ochoa.

A

1. Vamos a Bailar un Son

2. No Quiero Celos

3. María Cristina

4. Como la Nube Se Impone al Sol (feat. Pablo Milanés)

B

5. Que Lío Compay Andrés

6. Un Bolero para Ti (feat. Argentina)

7. Para Ti Nengón

C

8. Pregón Santiaguero

9. Descripción de un Sueño

10. En Casa de Pedro el Cojo

11. Baila Con Mi Corazón

D: Bonus Tracks

12. Ay Mama Que Bueno (Bonus Track)

13. La Curiosidad Me Mata (Bonus Track)

14. Si En Un Final (Bonus Track)

