Online screening: documentary ‘Herencia’, Brighton Tuesday 19 April 2022, 7.30pm

Cuba Solidarity Campaign Brighton present:
‘Herencia’ (Inheritance) (2019) Director Ana Hurtado. A documentary by a young Spanish director focusing on Cuba’s African heritage, with interviews with Cuban writers, artists, musicians and dancers.
“Africa is not just an influence on Cuba, it is a presence in Cuba”. All the elements of African cultures and the extent to which the very fabric of the country owes its existence to those of African descent are examined in this sensitive documentary with a great soundtrack.
